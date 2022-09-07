Phu Kradueng National Park set to reopen, allow overnight stays from Oct 1
Pack your bags and get ready for an adventure: Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei will allow tourists to visit and stay overnight from October 1 this year to May 31 next year.
According to the national park’s Facebook page, interested tourists must make a reservation to enter the venue via the QueQ application up to 60 days in advance.
Visitors can also book lodges and/or camps up to 60 days in advance via the website https://nps.dnp.go.th/reservation.php or contact 042810834.
Tourists are required to pay service fees at the park’s checkpoint 1. They can park their vehicles at checkpoint 2, contact lodges and/or camps at the Sithan visitor centre, and hire a luggage carrier at terminal 4.
Tourists can ascend the Phu Kradueng mountain peak from 6am to 1pm on weekdays and 5.30am to 1pm on weekends and holidays.
To contain the spread of Covid-19, all visitors must wear face masks in crowded places.
For more information, contact Phu Kradueng National Park via 042810833 or 042810834.