Phu Kradueng National Park set to reopen, allow overnight stays from Oct 1

Visitors can also book lodges and/or camps up to 60 days in advance via the website https://nps.dnp.go.th/reservation.php or contact 042810834.

Tourists are required to pay service fees at the park’s checkpoint 1. They can park their vehicles at checkpoint 2, contact lodges and/or camps at the Sithan visitor centre, and hire a luggage carrier at terminal 4.

Tourists can ascend the Phu Kradueng mountain peak from 6am to 1pm on weekdays and 5.30am to 1pm on weekends and holidays.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, all visitors must wear face masks in crowded places.