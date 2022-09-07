Mother wants hospital in Pathum Thani to take responsibility for death of baby

The mother said she tried her hardest to give birth naturally, but some nurses at the unnamed hospital “spoke badly of her, saying she did not use her full power”.

She then told them she wanted a caesarean section as she had already tried her best to give birth naturally, but the hospital allegedly replied that it was unnecessary.

After three hours, a doctor via video call decided to use vacuum extraction instead of a caesarean section.

According to the page, nurses as well as practical nurses performed the operation via the video call by the doctor who was not physically present. During the extraction, the baby allegedly choked on amniotic fluid and was left unconscious.