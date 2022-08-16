Madame Dear quits ruling Palang Pracharath Party over parliamentary games

The bill would have changed the way party-list MPs are chosen and given small parties a better chance at winning seats. However, opposition leader Pheu Thai claimed this amendment was unfair and dug its heels in, refusing to let Parliament achieve a quorum to vote the bill in.

In her goodbye speech, she thanked Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also the party leader, and other party MPs for their kindness.

She said she joined Palang Pracharath because she wanted to see Thailand overcome conflicts.

“The country’s development has been slow over the past 10 years due to political instability,” she said.

She also said that people now have the authority to determine the country’s political situation, especially since elections are being held in Thailand again.

“Even though the regulations have changed, I still have faith that democracy will finally create equality in society,” Watanya said.