Democrat Party happy to welcome 'Madame Dear' to the fold
The Democrat Party, a ruling coalition partner, on Wednesday welcomed former Palang Pracharath Party MP Watanya Bunnag as its member, praising her for being a conscientious lawmaker.
Watanya, better known as “Madame Dear”, quit the ruling Palang Pracharath Party and gave up her House seat as she was upset over the lack of quorum in Parliament.
The organic law on MP elections lapsed as it failed to meet the 180-day deadline on Monday due to a lack of quorum in Parliament.
Democrat party-list MP Panit Wikitset praised Watanya's decision, saying that it reflects her bravery and responsibility to the public.
He said Parliament had witnessed a lack of quorum 18 times over the past three years. He said all MPs should be ashamed and take responsibility for the situation
He added that MPs should perform duties with fairness, not play political games outside Parliament.
Panit also praised Watanya for her courage to work for the public without following anyone's political game. He added that Watanya is a good MP who should remain in Parliament.
"I had a chance to exchange opinions with Watanya about the new generation of politicians many times," he said, adding that Watanya had also consulted him on guidelines to develop a new generation of politicians.
He added that the Democrat Party was pleased to welcome Watanya as a party member.