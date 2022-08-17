Democrat Party happy to welcome 'Madame Dear' to the fold

The organic law on MP elections lapsed as it failed to meet the 180-day deadline on Monday due to a lack of quorum in Parliament.

Democrat party-list MP Panit Wikitset praised Watanya's decision, saying that it reflects her bravery and responsibility to the public.

He said Parliament had witnessed a lack of quorum 18 times over the past three years. He said all MPs should be ashamed and take responsibility for the situation

He added that MPs should perform duties with fairness, not play political games outside Parliament.