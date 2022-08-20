Thais begin voting on whether PM Prayut’s term ends on Wednesday

The “People’s Voice”, a network of academics and media outlets, is holding the mobile phone vote amid a dispute over Prayut’s term limit.

Voting started at 6am on Saturday and will end at midnight on Sunday. The result will be released on Monday.

People can vote by scanning a QR code from participating media outlets. The QR code links to the voting website, where members of the public can vote on whether Gen Prayut “should” or “should not” serve as prime minister longer than eight years.

Critics are demanding that PM Prayut, who also doubles as defence minister, step down before August 24 (Wednesday), when they say his eight-year term as stipulated in the Constitution expires.