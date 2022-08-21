Only 1 in 10 Thais will vote for govt in party-list election: survey

The two-ballot system has been introduced to elect 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs at the next election.

Asked whether they would vote to elect a new MP in their constituency:

– 30.41 per cent said “definitely not”

– 11.97 said “probably not”

– 28.28 per cent said “definitely”

– 19.21 per cent said “probably”

Asked how they would vote in the party-list election:

– 34.99 per cent said “not sure”

– 32.39 per cent said for opposition parties

– 21.34 per cent said for new parties

– 10.82 per cent said for government coalition parties

The rest declined to answer.

The Nida Poll said 33.53 per cent of respondents came from the Northeast, 26.30 per cent from central provinces, 13.57 per cent from the South and 8.61 per cent from Bangkok.