Only 1 in 10 Thais will vote for govt in party-list election: survey
Only one in 10 respondents said they would vote for a government party-list candidate in the next general election, according to a new poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).
NIDA conducted the poll from August 1-5 on 1,312 voters aged 18 and over from various backgrounds and occupations.
Asked how they would cast their two ballots at the next election – one for their constituency MP and the other for the party-list – 44.82 per cent said they were “not sure”, 38.03 per cent said they would vote for party-list and constituency candidates from the same party. Of the rest, 16.85 per cent said they would not vote for two candidates from the same party while 0.30 per cent declined to answer.
The two-ballot system has been introduced to elect 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs at the next election.
Asked whether they would vote to elect a new MP in their constituency:
– 30.41 per cent said “definitely not”
– 11.97 said “probably not”
– 28.28 per cent said “definitely”
– 19.21 per cent said “probably”
Asked how they would vote in the party-list election:
– 34.99 per cent said “not sure”
– 32.39 per cent said for opposition parties
– 21.34 per cent said for new parties
– 10.82 per cent said for government coalition parties
The rest declined to answer.
The Nida Poll said 33.53 per cent of respondents came from the Northeast, 26.30 per cent from central provinces, 13.57 per cent from the South and 8.61 per cent from Bangkok.