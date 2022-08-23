Water cannon, jail for Bangkok protesters who break law, cops warn
The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) on Tuesday warned protesters rallying to demand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s resignation that they could face jail terms of up to two years and fines of 40,000 baht.
Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Jirasan Kaewsaengaek said rallies must obey disease controls as per the Public Assembly Act.
He said protesters on Tuesday planned to gather at the Russian Embassy, Government House, Parliament, City Hall, Democracy Monument, Office of the Attorney-General, Bangkok Remand Prison, and the Supreme Court. They are demanding that PM Prayut step down, citing the eight-year term limit for a PM stipulated in the Constitution.
On Wednesday, protesters plan to gather at Government House, City Hall, and Democracy Monument. Extra police have been deployed to rally sites.
Jirasan said he expected protesters at Democracy Monument to stay overnight.
He said Samranrat police station will monitor the Democracy Monument rally for Covid risks, adding that use of audio amplifiers after midnight is illegal.
Police would also consider using rubber bullets and water cannon to control protests if necessary, he said. Police would also arrest protest leaders who incite violence or who have arrest warrants against their names.
He said protesters at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square outside the old City Hall must gain official permission to stay overnight despite having already informed district officials of their plans to rally there from Sunday to Wednesday.