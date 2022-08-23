Water cannon, jail for Bangkok protesters who break law, cops warn

He said protesters on Tuesday planned to gather at the Russian Embassy, Government House, Parliament, City Hall, Democracy Monument, Office of the Attorney-General, Bangkok Remand Prison, and the Supreme Court. They are demanding that PM Prayut step down, citing the eight-year term limit for a PM stipulated in the Constitution.

On Wednesday, protesters plan to gather at Government House, City Hall, and Democracy Monument. Extra police have been deployed to rally sites.

Jirasan said he expected protesters at Democracy Monument to stay overnight.

He said Samranrat police station will monitor the Democracy Monument rally for Covid risks, adding that use of audio amplifiers after midnight is illegal.