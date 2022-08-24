Prayut chairs meeting from home while awaiting court’s decision on tenure

He chaired a video conference of the national committee on the country’s industrial competitiveness at 9.30am.

A source said the committee meeting was normally held with physical attendance at Government House, but Wednesday’s meeting was held via video conference.

Prayut meanwhile assigned Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to represent him as chairman of an event to hand out Prime Minister Awards for National Start-ups 2022 and for Innovation for Crisis at the Santi Maitree Building at 1.30pm.

The court is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to accept the opposition petition for a review.

In case the court accepts the petition, it is expected to spend a few days to decide whether Prayut must be temporarily suspended from duty pending a ruling.