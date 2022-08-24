How long is too long? The 8-year chronicles of a coup prime minister

As of today, the Constitutional Court has accepted the petition and ruled to suspend Prayut from his duties as prime minister immediately, with the judges voting 5:4 to take up the opposition's petition.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan will step up and take over as prime minister until the Constitutional Court judges can decide on the length of Prayut’s tenure as PM, which could take up to one month.

The opposition has insisted that Prayut’s time as PM should be counted from August 24, 2014, when he became premier after leading a military coup in May that year.

People have been holding their breath, waiting for the Constitutional Court to deliver its decision. Will Prayut be able to extend his reign by four more years? Or will they decide that his time is up?

Whatever the court’s decision, it is sure to displease many people.

Many were hoping that Prayut would opt to resign, thereby saving the country from the political heat generated by anti-government protests, and paving the way for democratic elections to appoint a new Prime Minister to tackle the big challenges that lie ahead for Thailand.

Picture Credit: A person holds up a picture of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a protest by Thai political groups opposed to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, near Government House, ahead of a Constitutional Court decision on when his eight-year PM terms ends, in Bangkok, Thailand August 23, 2022.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun