Legal expert expects court move on PM to ease political tensions

He believed that the decision would ease the political conflict brewing through rallies and public assembly of Prayut’s critics.

Jade, however, pointed to a lack of clarity in the ruling on whether Prayut also stands suspended as defence minister.

He said that some people might interpret that Prayut could keep working as defence minister, and that may not be acceptable to sections of society. They might continue their protests until he steps down.

Jade suggested that Prayut go on a vacation because the Constitutional Court would take around a month to consider the petition and issue a verdict. Such a move by him could also help lower political tensions.