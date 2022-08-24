Legal expert expects court move on PM to ease political tensions
The Constitutional Court’s decision to accept the petition on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would help ease political tensions in the country, a law professor said on Wednesday.
Jade Donavanik, president of the Law Faculty of the College of Asian Scholars, was reacting to the Constitutional Court judges voting 5:4 to accept an opposition petition seeking a ruling on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure in office, and suspending him from duty until a ruling is made.
He believed that the decision would ease the political conflict brewing through rallies and public assembly of Prayut’s critics.
Jade, however, pointed to a lack of clarity in the ruling on whether Prayut also stands suspended as defence minister.
He said that some people might interpret that Prayut could keep working as defence minister, and that may not be acceptable to sections of society. They might continue their protests until he steps down.
Jade suggested that Prayut go on a vacation because the Constitutional Court would take around a month to consider the petition and issue a verdict. Such a move by him could also help lower political tensions.