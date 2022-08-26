Deputy education minister Kanokwan suspended for encroachment trial
Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan was on Friday suspended from duty after the Supreme Court agreed to try her over accusations of encroachment on national forest.
Kanokwan was accused of encroachment by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which has passed the case to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders.
The NACC accuses Kanokwan of breaking the law by grabbing land in Khao Yai National Park in Prachinburi province since 1990.
Kanokwan has denied the accusation and said she bought the land from its previous owner, Thiew Malison. The anti-graft agency said it had found no records to support that claim.
As plaintiff, the NACC has asked for a court order to remove Kanokwan from office and suspend her electoral rights for 10 years.
The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the NACC’s petition for judicial review. A copy of the complaint will be sent to the defendant, who must submit her defence against the accusation within 14 days.
The court ordered Kanokwan to be suspended from her ministerial duties until the verdict is issued.
The first hearing was scheduled for October 5.