Deputy education minister Kanokwan suspended for encroachment trial

Kanokwan was accused of encroachment by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which has passed the case to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders.

The NACC accuses Kanokwan of breaking the law by grabbing land in Khao Yai National Park in Prachinburi province since 1990.

Kanokwan has denied the accusation and said she bought the land from its previous owner, Thiew Malison. The anti-graft agency said it had found no records to support that claim.