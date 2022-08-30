No Cabinet reshuffle, Prawit affirms; leaves PM’s chair vacant at meeting

Deputy PM Prawit took over as caretaker prime minister after the Constitutional Court suspended Prayut as prime minister pending a ruling on whether he had completed eight years in office.

Prayut did not attend the weekly Cabinet meeting, though he continues to function as defence minister, a portfolio he held even as PM. Government House officials had left a seat for the defence minister but it remained vacant during the meeting.

While chairing the Cabinet meeting, Prawit remained seated on his usual deputy prime minister’s seat, leaving Prayut’s normal PM's seat vacant.