Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

New Covid cases in Asean hit a new high

Southeast Asia reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in over a month on Friday.

Asean saw 30,715 new cases, higher than Thursday’s 29,658, while 512 people died, down from Thursday’s 534.

The total number of Covid-19 cases crossed 4.47 million and the death toll rose to 87,028.

Singapore reported 16 new cases on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 62,382. Of these, 61,987 people have been cured and discharged.

From June 21, the government will allow dining at restaurants at not more than two people per table. The original plan was to allow five people to dine together per table but was reduced to two after new cases were found in a residential area.

Cambodia reported 799 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, taking cumulative cases in the country to 41,851 and deaths to 394.

The public health office of Banteay Meanchey province said that some of the new infections in the province were workers returning from Thailand and were found with delta and beta variants.

Published : June 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.