New Covid cases in Asean hit a new high

Asean saw 30,715 new cases, higher than Thursday’s 29,658, while 512 people died, down from Thursday’s 534.

The total number of Covid-19 cases crossed 4.47 million and the death toll rose to 87,028.

Singapore reported 16 new cases on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 62,382. Of these, 61,987 people have been cured and discharged.

From June 21, the government will allow dining at restaurants at not more than two people per table. The original plan was to allow five people to dine together per table but was reduced to two after new cases were found in a residential area.

Cambodia reported 799 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, taking cumulative cases in the country to 41,851 and deaths to 394.

The public health office of Banteay Meanchey province said that some of the new infections in the province were workers returning from Thailand and were found with delta and beta variants.