Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Brazil sets new daily COVID-19 vaccination record, the Ministry of Health said .

The Brazilian government broke its daily record for vaccinations against COVID-19, after accelerating its immunization pace in recent days, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

According to the ministry's vaccination website, which is supplied with information from Brazilian states, a new vaccination record was set on Thursday when 2,561,553 vaccine doses were administered in 24 hours.

So far, Brazil has administered 84.1 million doses, with 60.06 million people receiving their first dose and 24.03 million their second.

The federal government has distributed about 109.29 million vaccine doses to states and municipalities, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.

The South American country began its immunization plan in January using the CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, which was later joined by the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Brazil has accumulated 17,702,630 COVID-19 cases and 496,004 deaths to date.

Published : June 19, 2021

By : xinhua

