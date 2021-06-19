As July 4 vaccination goal grows unlikely, Biden touts another milestone

In a speech at the White House, Biden said that 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered since he took office 150 days ago, an achievement he said would propel the nation into a "very different summer compared to last year, a bright summer," as virus infections and deaths have fallen sharply.

But Biden acknowledged that daunting challenges remain in the fight against the coronavirus - most significantly, the millions of people in the United States who are eligible for vaccines but have not gotten them. The president warned about the dangers they could face from the more contagious and potentially more lethal Delta variant, now circulating in the United States, as well as the risks unvaccinated younger people might assume.

"As I promised you from the beginning, I will always give it to you straight - the good, the bad and the truth," he said. "And the truth is that deaths and hospitalizations are drastically down in places where people are getting vaccinated. But unfortunately, cases and hospitalizations are not going down in many places in the lower vaccination rate states. They're actually going up in some places."

Biden said Americans will "celebrate our independence from the virus" on the July 4 holiday but made no mention of the vaccination goal he pegged to that date. In early May, Biden said he was aiming for 70% of adults to have at least one vaccine dose by then, and for 60% to be fully vaccinated.

Projections suggest the nation may fall closer to 68% of adults receiving at least one shot of the vaccine by July 4. Some experts caution that the United States may not cross Biden's threshold until late July or even August.

White House officials and outside advisers dismissed the significance of that target, saying they are more concerned about regional variations in vaccination rates that could allow a resurgence of the virus.