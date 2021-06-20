Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Asean sees another major spike in new Covid cases and deaths

Southeast Asia on Saturday saw over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second successive day, and also a higher number of deaths, collated data showed.

There were 30,980 new cases on Saturday, the highest on a single day in over a month, compared to 30,715 on Friday, and 534 deaths, against 512 the previous day.

Total Covid-19 cases are now at 4,502,227 and 87,562 have died.

Singapore reported 21 cases on Saturday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 62,403 with 34 deaths.

On Saturday, 24 private hospitals chosen by Singapore's Health Ministry administered Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines to people after the country's government approved it as an alternative vaccine.

The price of a Sinovac vaccine jab is 10-25 Singapore dollars (THB234-285), while about 34,000 people who have allergy due to this mRNA vaccine can bring evidence to the Health Ministry to claim refund.

Singapore has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as the main vaccines.

Cambodia reported 471 new cases and 20 deaths on Saturday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 42,052 with 414 deaths.

Of the new patients, at least seven, who have returned from Thailand, have been infected with the Delta variant.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

