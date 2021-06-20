Fernandes: Aviation industry likely to return to normal in 2022

He also called for the implementation of better policies to avoid any disruptions for travelling, adding that the government should decide on what would be required to open up the borders, including the documents needed for travel purposes.
"I think that will be sorted out by September or October when we allow interstate travels and some international flying," he said during the "Communication Organisational Change Across Culture" webinar today.
The webinar was organised by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. - Bernama
Published : June 20, 2021
By : The Star / ANN
