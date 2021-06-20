Demand for overseas travel soars after more than a year of staying put

Demand for travel is back in Korea.



Fueled by the government’s recent announcements that travel bubble partnerships with other countries could be in the cards, grounded travel-hungry individuals are anticipating a return of quarantine-free holidays.



So are businesses in the tourism industry that have been hit hard by a bruising pandemic since early 2020.



A leading Korean travel agency which offered a Europe vacation package on a TV shopping channel on June 16 saw some 52,000 people booking the trip within an hour.



This would not have been unusual before the pandemic when flights and hotels were fully booked months ahead of the peak summer and winter vacation seasons.

Pandemic standstill



Yellow Balloon tour, one of the major travel agencies in the country, recalls how the pandemic had brought business to an abrupt halt.



“Looking back, it was devastating. Travel agencies were hit directly by the pandemic, and everything we had planned for the year 2020 were put on hold,” Heo Youl, the agency’s public relations manager told The Korea Herald.



While many smaller travel agencies went out of business, at major players in the market, like Yellow Balloon tour, employee dismissals were followed by shortened work hours. That meant staff were subject to wage cuts for an indefinite period of time.



The number of employees at six listed travel agencies stood at 4,268 in March, down 15.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure system.



For Urban Place, a startup travel agency which opened its doors in May 2019, the pandemic was especially hard.



“We had planned every detail of our tour packages, which differ from those offered by traditional agencies,” Urban Place Chief Director Lee Sang-bum told The Korea Herald.



“Just as our programs started to go viral on social media and were receiving good responses, two-thirds of the packages were immediately halted starting March 2020. There were zero bookings on our website. No one has called our office or paid attention (to our products) since then,” Lee said.



The company then had to scramble to apologize to the accommodations and rental car businesses with which the company had just formed partnerships with, he added.