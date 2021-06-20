‘UN resolution fails to adequately reflect on Rohingya crisis’

The resolution on the 'Situation in Myanmar' was adopted by the UN General Assembly on June 18 with 119 votes in favour, 1 against and 36 abstentions. Bangladesh also abstained.

It focused on the current democratic crisis in the country, including the declaration of emergency, and detention of its political leader, calling for restoration of democracy, while recognizing the central role of ASEAN.

The resolution was initiated by a core group of member states including the US, EU, UK, and Canada among others. The core group finalised the resolution in consultation with ASEAN members, who recently held a Leaders' Summit in Bangkok, which was also attended by the Myanmar military leader. The GA resolution welcomes the five-point consensus reached at the Leader's Summit and calls for its swift implementation.

However, the resolution did not include any recommendations or actions on the issue of repatriation of the Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar. Neither does it recognize nor stress the need for creating a conducive environment in Rakhine for the safe, sustainable and dignified return, said Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.