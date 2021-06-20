Sunday, July 18, 2021

Car explodes near UN office and a highschool, injures at least one

A car exploded in Yangon near the United Nations office and No.1 Basic Education Highschool along Natmauk Road, injuring at least 1.

The injured was sent to the hospital and the civilian vehicle sustained major damages. 

"As far as I know, the injured is being sent to the hospital. I don't know anything else," said a local that lived nearby.

The scene of the incident was closed to the Kandawgyi Garden. Natmauk Road, a road leading to the United Nations office, has been closed off since a few months back.

This story will be updated if investigations yield more results.

On June 18, two motorvehicles, including a military truck, had exploded in Tamwe Township on June 18.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : Eleven Media / ANN

