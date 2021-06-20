Car explodes near UN office and a highschool, injures at least one

The injured was sent to the hospital and the civilian vehicle sustained major damages.
"As far as I know, the injured is being sent to the hospital. I don't know anything else," said a local that lived nearby.
The scene of the incident was closed to the Kandawgyi Garden. Natmauk Road, a road leading to the United Nations office, has been closed off since a few months back.
This story will be updated if investigations yield more results.
On June 18, two motorvehicles, including a military truck, had exploded in Tamwe Township on June 18.
Published : June 20, 2021
By : Eleven Media / ANN
