2021 Silk Road Week opens in Hangzhou

Themed Cultural Diversity and Sustainable Development, 2021 Silk Road Week will hold varied activities in conjunction with institutions from home and abroad until June 24. Activities such as Silk Road Museum Curator Forum, Seminar for Silk Road Curators, Annual Meeting of Chinese Association of Dunhuang and Turfan Studies, and several exhibitions such as Textile Archaeology in 100 Years, and Silk Road on Silk Scarves will be organized in Hangzhou.

In addition to the series of events in Hangzhou, institutions from home and abroad will successively carry out cultural relics poster relay, grotto temple exploration live broadcast, heritage lighting up the Silk Road, Silk Road culture entering the campuses, "winning a ticket to China" and other activities.