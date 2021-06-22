“Well done India”: PM Modi

It is the highest number of doses administered in a day since the vaccination drive started on 16 January. India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage is now nearly 28.7 crore.

“Central Government is beginning the ‘Free Vaccination For All campaign’ for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India’s vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat Covid-19,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

According to the revised guidelines, vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Centre will be allocated to states and UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination, and all above the age of 18 will be eligible for the free jabs. Any wastage of vaccine will affect the allocation negatively, they said.

The Centre will now procure 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country.

The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India’s vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country, he said in a message posted on Twitter.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. Vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight Covid-19. Well done India,”he tweeted.