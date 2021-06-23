E.U. opens antitrust investigation into Googles core moneymaker: Advertising

The Silicon Valley company is present "at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising," said Margrethe Vestager, an executive vice president of the European Commission and a longtime critic of Big Tech. Her investigation will focus on whether Google's many footholds in the video-advertising supply chain allow it to boost its own services and downgrade competing ones. The company's data collection tools, which hoover up vast quantities of user information, could give it an unfair advantage, she added.

Advertising technology encompasses a dizzying number of products and tools built by hundreds of companies. Some are used by Web publishers to sell ad space, while others are used by advertisers to buy it. In between sit levels of exchanges and advertising networks that connect the two. Although many companies compete at each level, Google dominates the landscape, selling tools for nearly every step.

Because the tech giant is also one of the largest sellers of online advertising space, it has been accused by competitors of using its heft in the industry to push people to buy its own ads over others.

The investigation announced Tuesday appears to focus on several of the company's video advertising products. Placing ads on Google-owned YouTube requires going through Google's ad-buying platform, essentially forcing advertisers to use the Google tool if they want access to the massive video site's 2 billion users.

The commission is interested in ways that this ad management tool creates restrictions against other ad-tech firms looking to reach customers through YouTube.

The commission wants to determine whether certain Google-designed virtual platforms are favoring the company's other products in such a way that shuts competitors out of the ad industry's virtual supply chain.

"We are concerned that Google has made it harder for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack," Vestager said.

Google contends that its tech services fees are lower than reported industry averages and that most publishers use a range of advertising technologies.

"Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites every single day," a Google spokeswoman said in an email. "They choose them because they're competitive and effective."