Japans top court rules married couples must take same surname

The top court Wednesday ruled against a petition brought by three Tokyo couples who tried to submit marriage applications using separate surnames and claimed their inability to do so was a breach of their right to equality under the law enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

The court said in its ruling lawmakers should debate the matter in parliament, Jiji Press reported. This follows a similar recommendation the court made after it found in 2015 that married couples had no right to separate surnames.

The law dictating that couples must take the same surname when they marry mainly affects women, who say it can create complications for their careers. Members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's conservative ruling party, including Gender Equality Minister Tamayo Marukawa, have backed the law, which they say supports family unity.

"The ruling was disappointing," Fujiko Sakakibara, a lawyer for the couples, told reporters outside the court. "It's incomprehensible that this is constitutional."

Technically, a man may take his wife's family name, yet in practice only about 4% do so. While many women use their birth names as an "alias" at work, some say the dual identities can cause confusion and are an unnecessary burden.