Europe gets fresh virus warning as delta variant spreads

The mutation, first seen in India, is considered even more infectious than the alpha strain, and could hamper efforts to get past the pandemic. It accounts for at least 20% of new cases in Ireland and parts of Germany, while in localized hotspots such as Lisbon, the figure is above 60%.

In a threat assessment published Wednesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said it's likely the variant will "circulate extensively during the summer, particularly among younger individuals that are not targeted for vaccination."

Delta has already taken hold in the U.K., and governments across the European Union have said it's likely to become the dominant strain in their countries. But officials are somewhat in the dark about its current prevalence, given the low rates of genetic analysis in many countries.

While the delta variant is increasingly dominant in Europe, that's happening as overall Covid-19 cases are plunging across most of the continent to the lowest levels since last summer.