Thai cavalry troops deployed along Moei River to contain illegal border crossing

A local resident in Mae Sot said border police, administrative officials and Thai royal army troops are monitoring the area along the Moei River, the borderline between Myanmar and Thailand, to prevent illegal entry into Thailand. Moreover, the places where cars cannot be used are being patrolled by the Thai cavalry troops.

“The third wave of Covid-19 in Thailand is very severe. Security has been tightened since March, April and May. Barbed wire fences are being set up along the beach. The cavalry members are patrolling the areas where cars cannot be used. Despite tightened security, people are illegally entering Thailand every day. And they are being arrested. Fifteen Myanmar citizens were arrested on June 23,” the local resident said.

Seven men and eight women were arrested by combined border security forces on June 23 for illegal entry into Thailand. Although they were undocumented, they planned to go and work in Bangkok with the help of a broker whom they trusted.

The arrested Myanmar citizens would be handed over to the police station after receiving health tests. They are facing legal action for illegal border crossing.

A Mae Sot resident quoted a statement of Thai anti-human trafficking authorities as saying that over 15,000 Myanmar workers had been arrested for illegal entry into Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic.