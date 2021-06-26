High court delivers flurry of rulings as session nears end

One of them is Sergio Ramirez, who had an embarrassing moment at a California car dealership in 2011 when a salesperson ran a credit check. TransUnion said his name matched a name on the government's list of national security risks. The dealership closed the deal with Ramirez's wife as the buyer.

But Ramirez complained and found he was not the only one. For an extra fee to those making credit checks, TransUnion offered to check whether a name was listed with the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which maintains the roll of "specially designated nationals."

As Kavanaugh noted, "TransUnion's Name Screen product generated many false positives. Thousands of law-abiding Americans happen to share a first and last name with one of the terrorists, drug traffickers, or serious criminals" on the list.

But Kavanaugh concluded that just being matched to a potential terrorist was not enough.

"The mere presence of an inaccuracy in an internal credit file, if it is not disclosed to a third party, causes no concrete harm," he wrote.

"In cases such as these where allegedly inaccurate or misleading information sits in a company database, the plaintiffs' harm is roughly the same, legally speaking, as if someone wrote a defamatory letter and then stored it in her desk drawer."

He said it was only speculative that there might be future harm to those wrongly labeled. He was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justices Samuel Alito Jr., Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

Stephen Newman, who argued the case for TransUnion, said the outcome "will have broad implications for class certification practice nationwide. It also will improve American businesses' ability to serve their customers and workers efficiently, with reduced litigation burden."

Thomas noted that Congress had specifically provided consumers the ability to sue credit reporting companies for harm.

"One need only tap into common sense to know that receiving a letter identifying you as a potential drug trafficker or terrorist is harmful," he wrote. "All the more so when the information comes in the context of a credit report, the entire purpose of which is to demonstrate that a person can be trusted."

He was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.