After controversy, U.S. Catholic bishops announce no national policy on withholding Communion from politicians

Seventy-five percent of members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted during their annual spring meeting on June 17 to go ahead with the drafting of a position paper on the "meaning of the Eucharist," the core ritual of the Catholic faith, believed to be the presence of Jesus. Before the vote, live on Zoom, dozens of bishops debated the fact that the proposal for the document was a response to the election of Joe Biden, a weekly Mass-attending Catholic who supports abortion rights.

Catholic teaching opposes abortion.

During the three-day meeting of the U.S. bishops and in its aftermath, the bishops made conflicting statements about the document's intention.

The idea for the document came from a committee the USCCB created after the November election in order to deal with the "problem" of Biden and his abortion policy, and what some bishops see as a confusing scandal for other Catholics watching the country's most prominent member of their faith.

During the meeting many bishops said Biden was exacerbating what many faith leaders see as an already big problem: most U.S. Catholics, polls show, don't attend Mass weekly and don't believe in the supernatural aspect of Communion. But many other bishops pushed back to say there shouldn't be a special emphasis on abortion and politicians, and such a document would politicize the sacrament.

Also during the meeting, bishops noted some letters exchanged between the Vatican and U.S. bishops before this spring meeting. The letters reflected discussion about a possible "national policy" on "worthiness" for Communion and possibly addressing in particular Catholic politicians who support abortion, euthanasia and other practices forbade by Catholic teaching.