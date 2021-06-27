4 dead, 1 in critical condition after hot-air balloon crash in New Mexico

Four died at the scene and one man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. Officials announced Saturday afternoon that the man died of his injuries.

The Albuquerque Police Department tweeted that the balloon appeared to have hit a power line.

The initial four deceased appeared to range in age from 40 to 60, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a Saturday morning news conference, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The age of the man who died at the hospital and the identities of any victims have not been released.

Gallegos said the balloon's pilot was among those killed in the crash.

PNM, an electricity provider, tweeted that the crash caused power outages for more than 13,000 customers in the area.