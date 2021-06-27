Kathmandu’s street vendors find no respite despite loosening of lockdown

From early morning, the Indrachowk crossroads was full of street vendors—over two dozen of them selling food, vegetables, clothes, kitchen utensils and other household items—and shoppers and joggers.

Laxmi Thapa, 43, and her nine-year-old son Dilip were shouting at the passing pedestrians to buy their wares. The mother and son sell socks and ladies’ undergarments.

She said her husband was at home preparing the morning meal.

Then suddenly a police siren screamed at a distance and the vendors ran helter skelter clutching their wares. When the white truck full of municipal police finally arrived at the scene, the crossroads was already clear of street vendors as most of them fled to the back alleys.

“Today was the first day my son and I came here for business. But the City police chased us,” said Thapa, who is also a mother of two daughters aged 13 and 21. She said she had thought they would be able to start street vending with the easing of restrictions, but she was wrong.

According to the City Police Chief Dhanapati Sapkota, on Tuesday they seized goods of half a dozen street vendors from the New Road and Indrachowk area because street vending is still restricted. “From Wednesday onwards we will be stricter against illegal street vending,” said Sapkota. He said the City Police will patrol the streets from 7am to 7pm every day.