Japan to give AstraZeneca vaccine to Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia

Japan has approved the vaccines manufactured by the British drugmaker, but they are yet to be used domestically.
The government will also give an additional 1 million doses of vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam by mid-July. Japan also plans to provide a total of 11 million doses of vaccine to other Southeast Asian countries and Pacific island countries sometime after mid-July through the COVAX international framework for joint purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
The Foreign Ministry also announced Friday that it would provide emergency grant aid of about $9.26 million to India to support its vaccine cold chain, to maintain and transport the vials at low temperatures.
Published : June 27, 2021
By : The Japan News / ANN
