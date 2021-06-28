U.S. first lady likely to attend Olympic opening ceremony

The two sides are looking into having the first lady attend the opening ceremony as well as meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other officials during her stay, according to sources.

President Joe Biden will not be attending the ceremony, but the dispatching of his wife in his place sends a message of the importance of the relationship with Japan.

Jill Biden made her diplomatic "debut" earlier this month when she accompanied her husband at the Group of Seven summit in England. The Bidens met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife and other leaders.

The U.S. government sent then-Vice President Mike Pence to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and then-Secretary of State John Kerry to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.