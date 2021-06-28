Russia and China make war-gaming fashionable again in the West

According to their declared defense budgets, China spends about a third of the U.S. administration's $715 billion request for the coming year and Russia one tenth.

For sure, governments and their intelligence agencies know more than they make public, and generals have motives for exaggerating the threats they face. Milley said in his testimony he would have to go into a classified session if the committee wanted him to explain the math behind his claim. His office also declined to provide details.

In March, Milley's Chinese counterpart as top uniformed officer, Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Xu Qiliang, made a similar appeal to his legislature. He called for improved capabilities to attain "invincibility" against the threat of conflict with the U.S.

A U.S. State Department index comparing defense budgets around the world stresses the lack of clarity and gives broad spreads for each country - from $228 billion to $433 billion for China, and $66.5 billion to $159 billion for Russia in 2017, the latest available data.

Applying complex sets of information to particular geographies and scenarios is an industry that draws on hundreds of thousands of analysts in defense and intelligence agencies around the world.

Those services have been in growing demand since 2014, in large part because of Russia's military modernization and its hybrid war in Ukraine, according to David Shlapak, a senior defense researcher at the Rand Corporation, a California-based think tank that works closely on scenario planning with the Pentagon."When we started work on a Russia-NATO scenario in 2014, the first thing we did was go look at the literature - what we found was no one had thought seriously about a Russia-NATO war for 20 years," says Shlapak, at the time co-director of the Rand Center for Gaming. "We were in Afghanistan, Iraq - the services had their hands full."

China's rapid military development, with a laser-like focus on challenging U.S. capabilities in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, has also contributed. Researchers at the University of Sydney warned last year that Chinese missiles could wipe out U.S. bases in the "opening hours" of any conflict. In October, President Xi Jinping rolled out the new People's Liberation Army Rocket Force as part of a massive military parade.

And it isn't just Ukraine or the U.S. that are rethinking their security postures. In March, a British defense and security review cited increased "global competition" and modernization by other nuclear powers to justify a controversial decision to increase the cap on Britain's atomic warhead stockpile to 260 from 225. The decision reversed decades of nuclear arms reduction; Britain currently has 195 warheads, down from a Cold War peak of 520, according to a parliamentary briefing paper.

Russia, in particular, is developing new nuclear platforms and Putin has boasted of fielding hypersonic glide missiles that would be all but impossible to intercept, although their actual capabilities are essentially unknown.

One reason official data may understate Chinese defense spending is that it excludes some items the U.S. doesn't, such as research and development, according to Fenella McGerty, a defense finance specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. Exchange rate comparisons also inflate U.S. dominance because it gets less bang for its dollar -- it's a lot cheaper for Russia to build a plane, or for China to pay a soldier.

Attempts have been made - including by the United Nations in 1984 - to develop a purchasing power parity index that would make defense sector comparisons more reliable, but so far without success. That's what McGerty is working on now and "it's really hard," she says. Much of the data needed is classified, disinformation is rampant, and there's little market pricing to rely on.