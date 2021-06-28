UFO research institute opens in Fukushima, Japan

The facility, known as the UFO research institute, plans to collect and analyze information on UFO sightings.

Members will be recruited from Japan and abroad. The institute is expected to contribute to the revitalization of the area as the only institution in Japan that specializes in UFOs, observers said.

Interest in UFOs is growing, and the U.S. Defense Department recently announced the launch of an investigation on UFO sightings.

The institute is housed in the UFO Fureaikan hall, which was built in 1992 by the Fukushima municipal government and Iino town, which merged with the city of Fukushima in 2008.

Takeharu Mikami, editor in chief of the monthly magazine Mu that features supernatural phenomenon, is the first director of the institute.

The institute is located near Mt. Senganmori, a mountain 462 meters above sea level and an area where there have been many reports of UFO sightings.

The institute plans to conduct a web-based survey on UFO sightings, first collecting information from the Mt. Senganmori area and then expanding to cover the entire country by the summer.