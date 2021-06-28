25% of youth, 50% of 45+ vaccinated in Delhi: AAP

The development has come after a record vaccination of 2,07,559 people was done on Saturday, out of which more than 1.5 lakh doses were administered to the youth.

So far, 73, 29,652 people have been given vaccine doses in Delhi. Of them, more than 56 lakh people have received the first dose and more than 17 lakh people have received both the shots of two-dose regimen Covid-19 vaccines.

The MLA from Kalkaji constituency informed that a total of 7.06 lakh vaccine doses are currently available in Delhi while the city requires at least 45 lakh doses in the month of July.

“Delhi’s vaccination speed is increasing on an everyday basis. For the last two days, the city has administered more than 1.5 lakh doses. More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases,” she said.

The city has 7.06 lakh vaccine doses, including 5.4 lakh Covishield doses, available at present. If the authorities continue to vaccinate people at the current pace of 2 lakh daily, this stock will be over in three days, she said.

“We have also written to the Centre that Delhi needs 45 lakh vaccine doses to keep vaccinating people at the rate of 1.5 lakh jabs per day,” Atishi said while presenting the vaccination bulletin.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital had witnessed 85 fresh infections on Saturday.