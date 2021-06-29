Canada sets record temperature of over 114 degrees amid heat wave, forecasts of even hotter weather

The temperature in Lytton soared to just under 115 degrees Sunday, according to Environment Canada, a government weather agency.

That's just one degree lower than the all-time record in Las Vegas. The previous records for hottest temperature, both 113 degrees, were set in Yellow Grass and Midale in Saskatchewan on July 5, 1937.

"It's warmer in parts of western Canada than in Dubai. I mean, it's just not something that seems Canadian," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News on Saturday.

Even in the metropolitan hub of Vancouver, parks, beaches and pools have been flooded with residents eager to cool off as the temperature hit 89 degrees at the local airport on Sunday - a record in a coastal city that usually has mild weather.