In Korea’s online vaccine hunts, the tech-savvy and time-rich are often at ‘unfair’ advantage

Korea is a country with exceptionally high digital literacy, even among older people, but about a third of people in their 60s and older considered themselves “digitally disconnected” in a survey by the institute. Within the cohort of 50-somethings, the trend tended toward two extremes. People with higher incomes and advanced degrees were likely to have more expertise with the internet and digital devices.



“This divide can be even more consequential in a pandemic, case in point being the online vaccine registration system,” she said. “The costs of not being tech-savvy should not be one’s health.”



There have been other times throughout the pandemic when those with limited information technology familiarity were left out of access and opportunities to essential resources, according to Hwang. In the early months of the pandemic, older people collapsing while waiting in line at stores for face masks made headlines, while younger people bought theirs online.



“Technology is evolving faster than many people can afford to get used to,” she said. “Policies should recognize these gaps and aim to bridge them.”



Despite the apparent imbalance, people younger than 50, who are collectively grouped as “less at risk” and at the very bottom of the priority ladder, will have to vie for vaccines online from August when their eligibility opens.



A member of a call center workers’ union, who is in his early 40s, said when he found out vaccine appointments were to be offered to people his age on a first-come, first-served basis online, he wondered if he would “stand a chance.”



He said he hardly had time to look at his phone at work. Even bathroom breaks were a “luxury” during busy hours. “But some people at other call centers have it worse. Their phones are taken away when they come into work for security and productivity purposes,” he said.



“For people like us, who would get vaccinated but whose jobs make it hard, the online sign-ups feel like the government is saying, ‘sorry, you’re on your own.’”



Chung Hae-joo, a professor at Korea University’s public health sciences department, said a need-based, rather than random, approach, should be adopted in public health services such as vaccine distribution.



“An open-for-all competition bears a facade of fairness, but it only works by overlooking the advantages that some groups -- in this case, the IT-competent -- have over others.”