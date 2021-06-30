John McAfees death complicates U.S. efforts to seize his assets

McAfee, who decades ago founded the anti-virus company that bears his name, was found dead in his cell just hours after Spanish courts approved his extradition to the U.S. to face charges of tax evasion. U.S. prosecutors accused McAfee of not filing tax returns from 2014 to 2018 even as he earned millions from "promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary," according to an indictment last June in a U.S. court in Tennessee, where he once lived.

Spanish court documents released last week alleged he owed the U.S. government more than $4.2 million in taxes. Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed McAfee promoted investments in initial coin offerings without disclosing he was paid more than $23 million to do so. The U.S. Department of Justice has a similar case against him.

According to the indictment, McAfee managed to avoid paying taxes by routing his payments through bank accounts and cryptocurrency accounts set up in other people's names and hiding assets like real estate, a vehicle and a yacht also under the names of others.

Such a complex money trail could keep lawyers busy for years. "This will be a long burn," said Gwynn Hopkins, a forensic accountant at Perun Consultants in Hong Kong.

But the fact that McAfee died before a verdict was reached in his case means any criminal case against him will be dropped, according to legal experts. And, most countries don't enforce foreign judgments in relation to tax, Hopkins said. "The general position that's established is that nation states don't act as tax collectors for sister states unless there's a treaty."

Still, while McAfee's death means he'll never be convicted, the U.S. can continue its case by going "after his money, not his freedom," according to federal defense attorney Nick Oberheiden.

The route to potentially recover any of McAfee's property or assets will now be through suing his estate through a process known as civil forfeiture. The move is uncommon outside of the U.S., according to Evelyn Baltodano-Sheehan, a former prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of Florida, and currently a partner at law firm Kobre & Kim, in Miami. The Department of Justice has been seeking to export the idea to other jurisdictions precisely because of situations like McAfee's, she said.

"For the most part, in a civil forfeiture case, the government would have to prove the same thing they have to in a criminal case, that someone committed an offense, that the property in question was either derived from or used to commit that offense," Baltodano-Sheehan said. "A person contesting the forfeiture has the right to force the government to prove his case to a jury. There's a lot of due process," she said.