WHO officially declares China malaria-free

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday officially granted China a malaria-free certification as a token of celebration of the country's successful elimination of the disease after 70 years of its struggles against malaria.

From 30 million malaria cases in the 1940s, China brought down that number over the last decades, to finally achieve no cases in the last four years, the WHO said.

"Today we congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Their success was hard-earned and came only after decades of targeted and sustained action," he added.

China's efforts against malaria started in the 1950s, as the disease was rampant in the southern part of the country, close to other hotspots in mainland Southeast Asia.

The "523 Project" -- a research program launched in 1967 -- allowed Chinese Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou to discover artemisinin, one of the most effective antimalarial drugs nowadays, according to the WHO.