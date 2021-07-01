Russians press Putin on new coronavirus vaccine rules

In an attempt to persuade them, he even revealed new details about his own secretive vaccination and spoke of how people from his "immediate inner circle" had been sick with the virus.

During Putin's annual "Direct Line" call-in show, in which citizens can submit (largely prescreened) queries for the president, he was pressed by discontented Russians about the rising cost of food, loans for small business, social payments and other domestic issues.

But the hot topic was vaccination, as the event coincided with the recent controversial move by regions across Russia to order 60% of workers who interact with the public - teachers, taxi drivers, salespeople and others - to get vaccinated or find different jobs. The call-in show marked Putin's first extensive comments about the new measures.

Although they make vaccination de facto mandatory for a large swath of the population, Putin said Wednesday that he doesn't support compulsory inoculation. But after a year in which he and other officials claimed that Russia had handled the pandemic better than other countries and lifted nearly all restrictions, Putin stressed the seriousness of the coronavirus.

"The only way to prevent the pandemic from developing further is vaccination," he said. "I hope that the prejudices among people will decrease."

He then made a dig at two Western vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca - by claiming that they havethere dangerous side effects. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been plausibly linked to extremely rare but in some cases fatal blood clots. European and U.S. regulators have not linked the Pfizer vaccine to any such side effects.

When Moscow announced the new measures on June 16, just 15% of Muscovites had been vaccinated, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, despite Russia's Sputnik V vaccine being widely available and free. The uptake was worse for the rest of the country, at just 11.5%.