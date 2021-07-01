47 animals dead at Hyogo zoo; malnutrition, neglect cited

Experts expressed shock at the mortality rate, equivalent to over half of the 81 animals currently held by the small zoo.

Malnutrition and other effects of negligent care have been cited for a conspicuous number of deaths. The zoo's round-the-clock visitation hours have also been flagged as a cause of stress for the animals.

The Tatsuno municipal government has pledged an overhaul of the zoo's management system in response to the situation.

A crab-eating monkey withered away in January this year. The monkey's death report read: "Malnutrition is a possible cause of death; believed to have been weakened by the cold weather."

The report for another crab-eating monkey that died in March last year read: "Emaciation and hair loss suggest malnourishment."

The Yomiuri Shimbun made an information disclosure request to the city to obtain death certificates and other documents relating to the zoo. The files showed that 47 animals, representing 12 different species, died over a five-year span from April 2016 to the end of March this year. Among the tally were 13 crab-eating monkeys, nine guinea pigs, four goats -- and even an Asian black bear that died in February 2018.

"Animals don't last long at the Tatsuno Park Zoo," said Tetsuya Sato, director of the Kobe Animal Kingdom in Kobe and a board member of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums (JAZA). "In the past, the zoo had an unusually skinny old goat on display. I also doubt whether it is appropriate to keep crab-eating monkeys outdoors all year round, given how they are so susceptible to the winter weather."