Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Asean sees over 40,500 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 4.89 million, with 40,545 new cases reported on Wednesday – higher than Tuesday’s tally of 39,463 – while 731 more people died, just under Tuesday’s 739, taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 94,405.

Prices of oxygen canisters in the Indonesian capital Jakarta more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Wednesday after a surge in Covid-19 cases. With over 20,000 patients each day, the Red Cross warned of an upcoming “catastrophe” in the country.

Cambodia meanwhile reported a new record of 1,130 cases and 27 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 50,385 patients and a total 602 deaths.

That country’s health minister said the situation has now reached a red line for community transmission due to the new Delta variant found in several areas.

Cambodia has so far vaccinated 4.1 million people from the government’s target of 10 million.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

India is working to develop counter-drone technology : Amit Shah

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

More curbs imposed on dark red provinces from Tuesday

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.