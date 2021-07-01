Asean sees over 40,500 new Covid-19 cases

Prices of oxygen canisters in the Indonesian capital Jakarta more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Wednesday after a surge in Covid-19 cases. With over 20,000 patients each day, the Red Cross warned of an upcoming “catastrophe” in the country.
Cambodia meanwhile reported a new record of 1,130 cases and 27 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 50,385 patients and a total 602 deaths.
That country’s health minister said the situation has now reached a red line for community transmission due to the new Delta variant found in several areas.
Cambodia has so far vaccinated 4.1 million people from the government’s target of 10 million.
Published : July 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021