Asean sees over 40,500 new Covid-19 cases

Prices of oxygen canisters in the Indonesian capital Jakarta more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Wednesday after a surge in Covid-19 cases. With over 20,000 patients each day, the Red Cross warned of an upcoming “catastrophe” in the country.

Cambodia meanwhile reported a new record of 1,130 cases and 27 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 50,385 patients and a total 602 deaths.

That country’s health minister said the situation has now reached a red line for community transmission due to the new Delta variant found in several areas.

Cambodia has so far vaccinated 4.1 million people from the government’s target of 10 million.