Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

China holds grand gathering marking centenary of CPC

A grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party of China was held at Tiananmen Square at the heart of Beijing on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived at Tian'anmen Rostrum.

Premier Li Keqiang announced the beginning of the ceremony.

Military aircraft flew over Tian'anmen Square in echelons. Helicopters flew in the formation of "100," representing the 100 years of the Party. A 100-gun salute was fired. A national flag-raising ceremony was held.

A congratulatory message jointly issued by eight other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliation was read out at the ceremony.

Representatives of the Chinese Communist Youth League members and Young Pioneers on Thursday morning saluted the Communist Party of China and expressed commitment to the Party's cause.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : China Daily/ANN

