Our poor little town of Lytton is gone: Village at center of Canadas heat wave devastated by catastrophic fires

But after a week of tragedy, the tagline has an ominous edge. Lytton broke successive Canadian heat records early this week, with temperatures peaking at 121 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. Then the fires swept in.

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lytton's 250-odd residents had been ordered to evacuate by the town's mayor as explosive wildfires neared .

On social media, residents offered accounts of their escape and, with cell service apparently down in much of the region, tried to find out what had become of friends and relatives.

"Our poor little town of Lytton is gone," one resident, Edith Loring Kuhanga, wrote on Facebook. "This is so devastating - we are all in shock! Our community members have lost everything."

In an email sent the next morning to members of the media, local councilor Lilliane Graie wrote that most residents escaped with "only the clothes on our backs."

The damage to the village was likely "catastrophic," Graie wrote in the message, which she said was sent on behalf of Mayor Jan Polderman and other officials without internet access. Officials shared a link for evacuees to register for support services.

At a news conference conference, provincial officials said that the impact of the fire was still being assessed.

Mike Farnworth, British Columbia's public safety minister and solicitor general, said that it had destroyed most homes and structures in Lytton, as well as the ambulance station and the local Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment.

Some residents were unaccounted for, in part because people scattered when they evacuated, Farnworth said.

"This has been a very difficult day," Farnworth said, "and the days ahead are going to challenge us."