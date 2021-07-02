Xi touts 100-year-old CCP’s successes, sets sights on China-Taiwan unification

“Solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete unification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people,” Xi, who is also CCP general secretary, said during the extravagant ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

With regard to Hong Kong, where a national security law used to crack down on dissidents has been in effect for more than a year, Xi expressed his intent to further clamp down on democracy seekers and other activists.

“While protecting China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, we will ensure social stability in Hong Kong,” Xi said.

The speech also reflected strong rivalry with the United States, which has been increasing pressure on China. Xi warned foreign nations thinking of bullying or oppressing China.

“Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people,” he said.

Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, said China’s armed forces needed to become world-class, indicating plans to focus on modernizing its military power.

In praise of the CCP, Xi summed up the party’s history since its founding in 1921 as having realized a huge leap forward by eliminating thousands of years of a feudal system of exploitation and oppression, while also winning the challenge of hegemony.

“Without the Communist Party, there would have been no new China,” he declared, saying that China has fully realized its long-term goal of building a “moderately prosperous society,” based on last year’s announcement that “absolute poverty” had been eliminated in rural areas.