Asean records over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases as total crosses 5 million

Malaysia reported 6,658 new cases and 107 deaths on Saturday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 772,607 and the death toll to 5,434.

The Malaysian government will ease some Covid-19 restrictions in five states -- Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Perlis -- under the second phase of the plan to restore normalcy in the country from Monday onwards.

Meanwhile, Cambodia reported 948 new cases and 36 deaths on Saturday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 53,298 and the death toll to 696.

The Cambodian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications aimed to import Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test kits for selling to private organisations. However, test kits will not be sold to the general public.