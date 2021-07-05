Iran, facing another virus surge, reimposes restrictions and focuses on homegrown vaccines

The latest surge comes as Iran has struggled to import vaccines, prompting the country's leaders to double down on researching and developing its homegrown vaccines.

On Sunday, the government ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses in the capital, Tehran, and 274 other cities with high numbers of covid-19 cases. It also issued a ban on travel between cities with elevated infection risks.

Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said Sunday that confirmed cases of covid-19 had increased by 13.2 percent over the last week, while hospitalizations rose by 11 percent and the number of related deaths by 7.2 percent, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

On Saturday, outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the country was on the verge of a fifth wave of the virus, driven by the influx of the delta variant and a decline in public adherence to infection control measures, Iranian media reported.

"If we're not careful enough, there is concern that the country will face a fifth wave," Rouhani told a televised session of Iran's coronavirus task force.

Rouhani warned that the virus was spreading particularly fast in Iran's southeastern and southern provinces and blamed it on the delta variant entering through those border regions. Authorities in Sistan and Balochistan province, which has the worst rate of infection in the country, closed the province's porous border with Pakistan to all but vehicles transporting goods on Wednesday.

The delta variant, first identified in India, has been detected in nearly 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Iran, a country of 85 million, has recorded around 3.2 million cases of covid-19 and nearly 85,000 related deaths - rates that are the region's highest but also considered an undercount given flaws in official counting methods and the government's lack of transparency.

Only around 5 percent of Iranians have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

While the country has received doses from Covax, China, Russia and India, Iran has faced difficulties in building up a supply of vaccines, in part because of U.S. economic sanctions that make it difficult for the government and private sector to access foreign bank accounts and conduct many basic international transactions.