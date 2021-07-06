About 140 students missing and presumed kidnapped after gunmen storm another school in northwest Nigeria

Armed assailants on Sunday also abducted eight people, including two nurses and a 12-month-old child, from residential quarters at the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Center in Zaria, about 50 miles from Kaduna, according to the BBC. A nearby police station was simultaneously targeted, perhaps as a distraction, Reuters reported.

The alleged kidnappings were the fourth armed attack on an educational institute in Kaduna state in the past five months and the third on the Zaria hospital.

Kaduna police said in a statement carried by the BBC that the gunmen on Monday "overpowered the school's security guards and made their way into the students' hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest."

The statement said that 26 people, including one female teacher, have since returned, while the status of the rest of those missing from the Bethel Baptist School remained unknown.

Since December, more than 1,000 students have been abducted, at least nine killed, and more than 200 are still missing from similar raids, according to the BBC.

Nigerian police said they had not yet received any ransom demands from Sunday's alleged kidnapping.

"So far, [there was] no ransom demand," hospital spokesperson Maryam Abdulrazaq told Reuters. "We have not heard from the bandits since they took them away."