Tokyo faces 4th state of emergency

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with Cabinet ministers concerned with current measures dealing with the coronavirus.

“The number of infected people is on the rise in Tokyo. We will take thorough measures to curb infections based on data such as the number of infected people and hospital bed occupancy,” he told reporters after the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

At the meeting, ministers discussed extending the emergency-level priority measures that are scheduled to end on July 11 until Aug. 22 in the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka. They also discussed an extension for the state of emergency in Okinawa Prefecture until Aug. 22.

The government will make final official decisions on Thursday after hearing experts’ opinions.