Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Africa had worst week of covid-19 pandemic with more to come

Africa had its worst week of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases jumping 20% in seven days, and the situation is expected to intensify, according to Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organizations Africa director.

"For Africa the worst is yet to come as the fast moving third wave continues to gain speed and new ground in countries," Moeti said on a conference call. The end of this wave "is still going to be several weeks away."

During the week to July 4 a record 251,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in Africa and cases are now doubling every 18 days, she said.

Sixteen African countries are now officially seeing a virus resurgence. That's as the highly-transmissible delta variant has spread across the continent and is now dominating in many regions, said Tulio de Oliveira, the director of Krisp, a South African genome sequencing institute.

The current upsurge also comes while less than 2% of Africans are now fully vaccinated, meaning that hundreds of millions of people are still vulnerable to infection and severe illness.

Still, vaccine deliveries from the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative are gathering momentum, Moeti said. After almost grinding to a halt in May and early June, more than 1.6 million doses were delivered through Covax to the continent in the past two weeks and more than 20 million Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots are expected to arrive imminently from the U.S., she said.

Significant donations from Norway and Sweden are also currently being finalized and France will be sending 300,000 of the shots developed by AstraZeneca to Kenya and Somalia on Thursday, Moeti said.

"Covax had been working tirelessly to clinch dose-sharing pledges and procurement deals with manufacturers to ensure Africans get their vaccines," Moeti said. "With much larger deliveries expected to be arriving in July and August, as a region we must use this time to prepare to rapidly expand the roll-out."

Published : July 09, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Janice Kew

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.