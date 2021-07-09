Africa had worst week of covid-19 pandemic with more to come

Sixteen African countries are now officially seeing a virus resurgence. That's as the highly-transmissible delta variant has spread across the continent and is now dominating in many regions, said Tulio de Oliveira, the director of Krisp, a South African genome sequencing institute.

The current upsurge also comes while less than 2% of Africans are now fully vaccinated, meaning that hundreds of millions of people are still vulnerable to infection and severe illness.

Still, vaccine deliveries from the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative are gathering momentum, Moeti said. After almost grinding to a halt in May and early June, more than 1.6 million doses were delivered through Covax to the continent in the past two weeks and more than 20 million Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots are expected to arrive imminently from the U.S., she said.

Significant donations from Norway and Sweden are also currently being finalized and France will be sending 300,000 of the shots developed by AstraZeneca to Kenya and Somalia on Thursday, Moeti said.

"Covax had been working tirelessly to clinch dose-sharing pledges and procurement deals with manufacturers to ensure Africans get their vaccines," Moeti said. "With much larger deliveries expected to be arriving in July and August, as a region we must use this time to prepare to rapidly expand the roll-out."